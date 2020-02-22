|
Clorman, Toby S.
Toby Shatsoff Clorman, 91, passed away Friday, February 21, 2020, at Jewish Senior Services in Bridgeport surrounded by her children, Randi Kornblut (Jeffrey) of Stratford, Larry Shatsoff (Patricia) of Hamburg, New Jersey, Paul Shatsoff (Lynne) of Slingerlands, New York, and Sharon Savo (Michael) of Milford. Born in the Bronx on August 25, 1928, Toby was the daughter of the late Abraham and Yetta W. Schauer. She was predeceased by her first husband, Nathan Shatsoff and her second husband, Irving Clorman.
She was the proud grandmother of 10 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren, and she will live on through the values she instilled in her family.
The most important thing in Toby's life was her family, and she took great pride in all their accomplishments. She loved spending time with each member, and they with her. After the loss of her first husband, Toby would often say that it was her children who helped her through that crisis and they felt the same about her. Toby found a second family at Jewish Senior Services — the aides, nurses, and other staff and her family wishes to thank them for all the care and kindness shown to Toby. Along with being a wonderful mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, Toby was a big fan of UConn Huskies women's basketball and the New York Yankees. She loved playing lottery scratch-offs and Bingo. One of her favorite things was listening and dancing to all different types of music. She was also an avid dog lover.
Memorial Contributions may be sent to TLC Sweet Souls Rescue, 53 Hanover Road, Newtown, CT 06470 or tlcsweetsouls.rescueme.org. There will be a private funeral service for immediate family in celebration of Toby's life. Funeral arrangements are in care of Robert E. Shure & Son Funeral Home, New Haven. To sign an online registry book or to leave a message of condolence, please visit: www.shurefuneralhome.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Feb. 23, 2020