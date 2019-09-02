Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Tomiko Case
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Tomiko Knapp Case

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Tomiko Knapp Case Obituary
Knapp Case, Tomiko
With deep sadness, we announce the passing of Tomiko J. Knapp Case, age 65, she passed peacefully on Monday, August 26, 2019 at Connecticut Hospice in Branford, CT. She was born June 9, 1954, in Fountainbleau, France to Peter and Tomiko (Tanabe) Knapp.
She graduated from Stratford High School in 1972, staying in touch with so many friends throughout the years. Tomiko truly lived life to the fullest and touched the lives of so many people with her generosity and sense of humor, she loved her family time, the get-together's, the vacations, fishing off her boat dock at Knapp's, and you'd always find her with her BFF "Brutta". Tomiko was a breast cancer survivor for 12 years only to have to battle cancer once again.
Tomiko is survived by her mother Tomiko A. Knapp, sister Patricia (Vincent)Massey, son Akio (Regina) Case, daughter and loving caregiver Tomiko Case, step-children Andrea (Benny) Santamauro, Lisa Iannone, Tommy (Brianna) Iannone and seven beautiful grandchildren Darin (Cassie) Keyes, Marianna Raucci, Yuri, Charlee, Emi, Miko and Jade Case. Tomiko also leaves behind many nieces, nephews and cousins who loved her very much. Family and friends whose lives were also touched by Tomiko are asked not to mourn but to celebrate her life. Calling Hours are between 1 p.m.- 4 p.m., This Sunday, September 8th, at Knapp's Landing Restaurant, 520 Sniffens Ln., Stratford.
~100 Man-bun'no 1 ~ You're One In A Million~
Published in The New Haven Register on Sept. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Tomiko's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.