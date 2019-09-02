|
Knapp Case, Tomiko
With deep sadness, we announce the passing of Tomiko J. Knapp Case, age 65, she passed peacefully on Monday, August 26, 2019 at Connecticut Hospice in Branford, CT. She was born June 9, 1954, in Fountainbleau, France to Peter and Tomiko (Tanabe) Knapp.
She graduated from Stratford High School in 1972, staying in touch with so many friends throughout the years. Tomiko truly lived life to the fullest and touched the lives of so many people with her generosity and sense of humor, she loved her family time, the get-together's, the vacations, fishing off her boat dock at Knapp's, and you'd always find her with her BFF "Brutta". Tomiko was a breast cancer survivor for 12 years only to have to battle cancer once again.
Tomiko is survived by her mother Tomiko A. Knapp, sister Patricia (Vincent)Massey, son Akio (Regina) Case, daughter and loving caregiver Tomiko Case, step-children Andrea (Benny) Santamauro, Lisa Iannone, Tommy (Brianna) Iannone and seven beautiful grandchildren Darin (Cassie) Keyes, Marianna Raucci, Yuri, Charlee, Emi, Miko and Jade Case. Tomiko also leaves behind many nieces, nephews and cousins who loved her very much. Family and friends whose lives were also touched by Tomiko are asked not to mourn but to celebrate her life. Calling Hours are between 1 p.m.- 4 p.m., This Sunday, September 8th, at Knapp's Landing Restaurant, 520 Sniffens Ln., Stratford.
~100 Man-bun'no 1 ~ You're One In A Million~
Published in The New Haven Register on Sept. 4, 2019