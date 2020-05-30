Gambardella, Tommassina
Tommasina (Tommie) Iannuzzi Gambardella, 83 of Milford, CT peacefully passed away on Friday, May 29, 2020, surrounded by her loving children Mary Gambardella , Ann Gambardella, Alphonse Gambardella (Colleen) and Thomas Gambardella. Tommie was born on September 19, 1936 in New Haven to her beloved parents, the late Pasquale and Palma (Sola) Iannuzzi. Valedictorian of her class at Boardman Trade School and a talented seamstress, she had a job waiting for her at Malley's department store in the alterations department. On October 20, 1956 she married Alphonse Gambardella of New Haven, whom she took great and loving care of until his passing in 2003. She went on to have a long and successful career at Blue Cross/Blue Shield in North Haven, and then working right up until her late 70's for the Connecticut Orthopedics Group. She was predeceased by her sister and brothers whom she loved dearly; Mary Mastroianni, Luca DeCaprio, Pat DiCaprio, Joseph DiCaprio, Anthony DiCaprio and James DiCaprio. She always felt so close to her many sisters-in law , most notably Margaret DiCaprio of Hamden and the late Ann DiCaprio; as well as her Gambardella sisters-in-law; the late Ann, Eleanor, Mary, Josephine, Carmel, Louise and Rose. Her many nieces and nephews meant so much to her, as she opened her home to any and all for countless holidays and parties.Her greatest joy in life was spending time with her grandchildren, Stephen, Aaron, Sarah and Thomas. She most looked forward to the annual Florida trips that they spent together over the years.
Services and burial will be private. A memorial mass will be celebrated at a later time.In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Tommie's favorite organization, the American Heart Association or Vitas Hospice CT at 56 Franklin Street 4th Floor Waterbury CT 06706. The family sends special thanks to Vonetta Crawlle-Mosley of West Haven, who took tremendous care of Tommie in the last months of her life, while offering extraordinary support to all her children. MARESCA & SONS FUNERAL HOME 592 Chapel St. New Haven is in charge of arrangements. Offer condolences at marescafuneralhome.com
Tommasina (Tommie) Iannuzzi Gambardella, 83 of Milford, CT peacefully passed away on Friday, May 29, 2020, surrounded by her loving children Mary Gambardella , Ann Gambardella, Alphonse Gambardella (Colleen) and Thomas Gambardella. Tommie was born on September 19, 1936 in New Haven to her beloved parents, the late Pasquale and Palma (Sola) Iannuzzi. Valedictorian of her class at Boardman Trade School and a talented seamstress, she had a job waiting for her at Malley's department store in the alterations department. On October 20, 1956 she married Alphonse Gambardella of New Haven, whom she took great and loving care of until his passing in 2003. She went on to have a long and successful career at Blue Cross/Blue Shield in North Haven, and then working right up until her late 70's for the Connecticut Orthopedics Group. She was predeceased by her sister and brothers whom she loved dearly; Mary Mastroianni, Luca DeCaprio, Pat DiCaprio, Joseph DiCaprio, Anthony DiCaprio and James DiCaprio. She always felt so close to her many sisters-in law , most notably Margaret DiCaprio of Hamden and the late Ann DiCaprio; as well as her Gambardella sisters-in-law; the late Ann, Eleanor, Mary, Josephine, Carmel, Louise and Rose. Her many nieces and nephews meant so much to her, as she opened her home to any and all for countless holidays and parties.Her greatest joy in life was spending time with her grandchildren, Stephen, Aaron, Sarah and Thomas. She most looked forward to the annual Florida trips that they spent together over the years.
Services and burial will be private. A memorial mass will be celebrated at a later time.In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Tommie's favorite organization, the American Heart Association or Vitas Hospice CT at 56 Franklin Street 4th Floor Waterbury CT 06706. The family sends special thanks to Vonetta Crawlle-Mosley of West Haven, who took tremendous care of Tommie in the last months of her life, while offering extraordinary support to all her children. MARESCA & SONS FUNERAL HOME 592 Chapel St. New Haven is in charge of arrangements. Offer condolences at marescafuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The New Haven Register on May 30, 2020.