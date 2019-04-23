|
|
Silva, Tony Asmus
Tony Asmus Silva, beloved infant son of Tony P. and Kelly Asmus Silva of North Haven, passed away on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at Yale-New Haven Hospital. Grandson of Tony and Maria Silva, James and Pamela Asmus. Great-Grandson of Lorraine Asmus and Candida Pinho. Nephew of Jimmy Asmus, Amy and Timothy Cunningham, Gloria and Manuel Silva.
Family and friends are invited to go directly to St. Elizabeth of the Trinity Parish at St. Barnabas Church, 44 Washington Avenue, North Haven on Thursday morning at 11:30 to attend a Mass of the Angels and are also invited to attend the committal service immediately following in All Saints Cemetery. The North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue have been entrusted with the arrangements. www.northhavenfuneral.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Apr. 24, 2019