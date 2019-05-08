DeBrizzi, Tony

Tony DeBrizzi, age 57, of West Haven died suddenly on May 5, 2019. He was the beloved son of the late Thomas and Hertha DeBrizzi. Tony leaves behind a loving family including his sisters Mary Ann Cimino and Carol Musco, nephew Matthew Cimino, his aunt Angela Riccio, his cousins Al and Camille Perry, Rosemary and Pat Nazzaro, Cheryl and Craig Pearce, Lori Zuppardi and Jim Cole, dearest friends Linda Lesko, Ray Lesko and Lois Feldman, his doggies Cody and Mickey and many other family and friends, just too numerous to name.

Tony will be sadly missed for the joy and laughter he brought to all. He always had a joke, usually irreverent and a great story to tell. Those who knew him would agree, there has never been and never will be another person like him.

A gathering to celebrate Tony's life will take place on MONDAY from 4 to 7 p.m. at the West Haven Funeral Home at the green. On Tuesday morning his procession will leave from the funeral home at 10:30. Graveside services will take place at 11 o'clock in All Saints Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the West Haven Animal Shelter, 7 Collis St., West Haven, 06516. To leave an online message for Tony's family, please visit our website:

www.westhavenfuneral.com. Published in The New Haven Register on May 12, 2019