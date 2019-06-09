Ware, Tracey La'Mere

Tracey La'Mere Ware, "Tray" was born to Elijah and Mary Ganues on September 8, 1963 in New Haven, Connecticut. She transitioned this life on June 5, 2019 at Yale New Haven Hospital.

Tracey was the proud mother of her son, Gregory Donnell Johnson, Jr. JR was her pride and joy. She often called him "BO" when they were having their joyous moments.

On September 1, 2018, she was united in Holy Matrimony to Winston Ware, Jr. on a beautiful day in Kissimmee, Florida.

She attended St. John's Grammar and then graduated from St. Mary's Grammar and St. Mary's High School located in New Haven, Connecticut. Tracey received her B.S. Degree in Public Administration from the University of New Haven and an M.S. Degree in Criminal Justice from Grand Canyon University.

Tracey was employed by the State of Connecticut Judicial Department as Court Clerk for 33 years. She retired on April 30, 2019.

She attended Community Baptist Church and was a former member of Pitts Chapel U.F.W.B Church.

She became a member of Eureka Chapter No. 2 Order of the Eastern, PHA in 1994. She was a Board member of Sisters' Journey for over 10 years and on December 20, 2015, Tracey became a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., Tau Xi Omega Chapter.

She leaves to cherish precious memories to her husband, Winston Ware, Jr., son, Gregory "JR" Johnson of New Haven, father, Elijah Ganues of New Haven and sister, Kimberly (Kendale) Chambers and a special nephew, Kendale, "KJ", Chambers, Jr. of Loganville, Georgia. She was predeceased by her mother, Mary Ganues.

She also leaves to cherish her memories three stepchildren, Winston Ware III, Brittany Blue and Jordan Johnson. Two stepbrothers, Glenn Ellis and Isaac Canady and stepsister, Annie Cutler. She is also survived by a host of other Aunts, Uncles, Nieces, Nephews, Cousins and Friends.

A celebration of her life will be held on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Community Baptist Church, 143 Shelton Ave., New Haven, CT. An Ivy Beyond the Wall Ceremony to begin at 9:00 a.m. with and Eastern Star Ceremony at 9:30 a.m. followed by a viewing from 10:00 a.m. until time of service. Interment in Evergreen Cemetery. Services Entrusted to McClam Funeral Home, 95 Dixwell Ave., New Haven, CT. To leave a message of comfort for the Ware family, please visit www.mcclamfuneralhome.net Published in The New Haven Register on June 10, 2019