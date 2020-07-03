Garneau, Tracy
Tracy A. Garneau, 59, of West Dundee, IL, formerly of Hamden, CT, passed away on June 24, 2020 after a short illness. Born in Meriden, CT, on August 4, 1960, Tracy was the beloved son of the late Edmond "Tracy" Garneau and Frances T. Wnuk Garneau. He is survived by his sister, Andrea Calabro, brother-in-law Bob, and his niece Olivia, of Ridgefield, CT, and his nephew Nicholas, of Stamford, CT. He is also survived by many cousins. He was predeceased by his nephew, Peter.
At the time of his death, Tracy worked for Honda as a District Parts and Service Manager. Over the course of his career in the automotive field, Tracy also lived in Ohio, Kansas, and Georgia. He had many lifelong friends with whom he grew up in Hamden, and in each area he lived, he made close friends who shared common interests. Tracy was an avid NY Yankee and NY Giants fan, but also grew to love the Kansas City Chiefs and Chicago Cubs. He enjoyed classic rock music, playing the guitar, racing, golf, hockey, and of course, New Haven pizza. Tracy will be remembered for his kindness, sense of humor, adventurous nature and love for his family and friends. He will be deeply missed by all.
Graveside service will be held on Monday, July 6 at 10:00 a.m. in Beaverdale Memorial Park, Section O, 90 Pine Rock Ave., New Haven, CT. A public celebration of Tracy's life will be held in the future. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Tracy's memory to the American Stroke Association
at www.stroke.org
, or to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
at www.stjude.org
. Arrangements are in care of Beecher & Bennett Funeral Home, 2300 Whitney Ave., Hamden, CT. To send condolences, please see obituary at: www.beecherandbennett.com
.