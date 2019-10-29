|
|
Lambert, Tracy L.
Tracy Lynette Lambert, 48, passed away suddenly on October 13, 2019. Born in New Haven, CT on March 9, 1971 and a longtime resident of Milford, CT, Tracy has always had an adventurous nature. She joined the U.S. Army Reserves upon graduating high school, where she became certified in multiple languages, and served as a Squad Leader. She also studied Business, Communications and Languages at both Fairfield University and The University of New Haven. Early in life, she developed an avid love for travel, and visited several countries throughout Europe, with Ireland being her favorite place which she returned to many times. She worked in the Energy and Precious Metals industries for over 22 years, procuring and trading commodities for several Fortune 500 companies. In 2007, Tracy relocated to Pasadena, CA where she was employed at Southern California Edison for 10 years. At the time of her passing, Tracy was months away from obtaining her pilot's license and was studying to become a Certified Specialist within the Renewable Energy and Telecommunications field.
Tracy was loved for her good-hearted and jovial nature and will be deeply missed by her friends and family. Tracy is survived by her parents, Leonard Lambert of West Haven, CT and Peggy Caldwell (Will) of West Haven, CT; sisters, Cheryl (Lambert) Middleton of Niantic, CT; Valerie Lambert of Clinton, CT; brothers, James Newton of West Haven, CT and Allen Newton of Bristol, CT; paternal grandmother, Lucille Lambert of Stamford, CT; several nieces, nephews, great-nephews and a host of aunts, uncles and cousins. Calling hours for Tracy will be held on Saturday, November 2, 2019 from 10-11:30 a.m. with a service to follow at West Haven Funeral Home at the Green. Interment will be private. To leave online condolences for the family, please visit
www.westhavenfuneral.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Oct. 30, 2019