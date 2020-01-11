|
|
O'Brien, Trenton
Trenton E. O'Brien, 7, of Haddam and East Haven, left this life peacefully in his father's loving arms in the early morning hours of Friday, January 10, 2020. He was born in New Haven on November 14, 2012. His father Timothy M. O'Brien and parent Marissa L. O'Brien currently reside in East Haddam, having recently moved from East Haven. Trenton was in the second grade at Momauguin School. He was a great kid who loved to goof around, was a fanatic for Pokemon and Pokemon Go, loved video games, especially Minecraft, enjoyed assembling Lego models, reading comic books, Super Hero movies, especially Spider Man and loved to draw. Even from an early age, he enjoyed all types of food. Some of his favorites were Shrimp Scampi and Tacos. Besides Tim and Marissa, Trenton leaves a brother, Sebastian Onofrio of West Haven, his Maternal Grandparents, John Onofrio and Fran Gambardella of North Haven, Paternal Grandparent, Stacey Venn of East Haddam, stepgrandmother, Hannah Marro of West Haven, several aunts and uncles; Joseph and Natasha Onofrio of West Haven, Jessica O'Brien of Seymour, Matthew and Kristin O'Brien of Madison, Erik Londono of West Haven, Nikki Prete of North Haven, Amanda O'Brien of New Hampshire, Christa Marro of West Haven and Daniel Bednarsky of Oxford. Lastly, he leaves his companion Beaver the cat.
Trenton's family would like to extend a heartfelt appreciation to so many who showed support and love for their entire family during this extremely difficult time. First, they want to thank his caregivers, the doctors at Yale Children's Hospital, Nurses both at the hospital and then the Hospice Staff who cared for him while he was home, the entire community of East Haven, his school family at Momauguin School, the Fire Department for making him an honorary Firefighter for Volunteer Company 6, the Police Department for their visit and gifts, for Mayor Joseph Carfora, making January 2, 2020, "Trenton O'Brien Day" and countless others who gave so generously their time and money for the various fundraisers. It will never be forgotten.
A Memorial Mass will be celebrated in the Parish of St. Pio of Petrelcina at St. Vincent dePaul Church, Taylor Ave., on Monday, January 20, 2020 at 11 a.m. Calling hours will take place at the East Haven Memorial Longobardi – Brennan Funeral Home, 425 Main St., East Haven, 203-467-1708 on Saturday afternoon, January 18, 2020 from 2:30 to 6 p.m. Burial will be private. Memorial contributions may be made to DIPG "The cure starts now", 10280 Chester Rd., Cincinnati, OH 45215. Please visit Trenton's memorial page at easthavenmemorial.com and sign his guest book.
Published in The New Haven Register on Jan. 12, 2020