Barhorst, Tristan
Tristan Barhorst, 10, passed away Friday, June 12, 2020, in Cheshire.
Tristan was born August 30, 2009, the son of Tyler Barhorst and Christi Carrano. He attended St. Bridget School and had recently completed the 4th grade. He was a junior black belt and a member of the SWAT team at Leadership Martial Arts dedicated to becoming a black belt. Tristan also enjoyed fishing, camping with friends, RC Cars, working with his Dad doing home projects, Robotics, basketball, crushing his Mom at "PIG", face-timing and playing Minecraft with Dominic, and loved doing just about anything and everything with his sister Sienna. Tristan loved spending time with all of his friends and family, especially his friends that became our family. Tristan was unbelievably courageous. He would not allow himself to be held back by fear and would find the bravery to conquer any fear so that he could enjoy life to its fullest. Even when he was frightened and shaking, he pushed himself through to experience tree top rope courses, zip lining on Loon Mountain, rock climbing, and every roller coaster that he was tall enough to ride.
Tristan was also a creative inventor, Lego Master, coin collector, and so wise beyond his years.
Tristan, above all, was the most kind-hearted gentle and sweet spirit. He was compassionate, caring, thoughtful, funny, intelligent, and unbelievably appreciative and grateful for everything—right down to the simplest things, such as being allowed to have chicken nuggets for breakfast, 10 extra minutes on his IPad, or extra ice cream for dessert. He worried about everyone else around him—to a fault. He was a young man with a heart of GOLD. Tristan filled our home and our life with his infectious smile, witty humor, and unconditional love. Tristan was loved, as well as liked, by all he encountered—leaving a lasting impression of his kind heart, compassion, and wisdom. We will miss everything he embodied. He was truly an old soul. We can only pray that God took him so he will forever have the innocence and of a child. He will forever be our Angel.
Besides his mother and father, Tristan is survived by his sister Sienna Barhorst; his paternal grandparents Dennis andCindy Barhorst and Denise and David Krugh; his maternal grandparents Barbara and John Pohlman and Frank Carrano; his aunts and uncles Jason Patrick, Melissa Patrick, Jessica Pohlman, Tia Tidd (Joe), Kelly (Chris) Frankel, Victoria Richards (Ryan), Danni Thomas (Aron), and Christian Krugh; and the many friends who loved him and became family.
Arrangements – A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Bridget Church/St. Bridget of Sweden Parish on Friday at 11:00 a.m. There are no calling hours. The Alderson-Ford Funeral Home of Cheshire is assisting with arrangements. A scholarship in Tristan's name has been established to cover tuition for karate students at Leadership Martial Arts in Southington. In lieu of flowers or memorial gifts, contributions in Tristan's name may be made to the Tristan D. Barhorst Leadership Martial Arts Scholarship Fund, c/o Webster Bank, or may be sent directly to the family in the name of the fund. For online condolences, to share a photo or a story, please visit www.fordfh.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Jun. 17, 2020.