DeFelice, Trofimena "Mae"

Trofimena "Mae" DeFelice, of New Haven passed away peacefully July 3, 2019 in the Grimes Healthcare Center. Born in New Haven on February 9, 1925, daughter of the late Liberato and Giuseppina DiLieto Dell'Amura, Mae worked for many years alongside her family at Libby's Italian Pastry Shop and later worked for Lane Bryant. Mae was a longtime resident of the Grimes Center and served as President of it's Resident Council. She is sister of the late Fortunato "Foote" (Adelaide) and Biagio Dell'Amura. Loving aunt of Jo-Ann and Dolores Dell'Amura, Leona (John) Delcore, Antonio D'Angelo and the late Marie D'Angelo. Great-aunt of Gina (Robert) Mullen, and Salvatore (Nicole), Marc (Brigit), and Paul (Katherine) D'Angelo. Also survived by 9 great-great-nieces and nephews and many friends.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial Tuesday morning at 10:00 in St. Michael Church, 29 Wooster Place in New Haven. Burial will follow in St. Lawrence Cemetery. There will be no calling hours. The Iovanne Funeral Home, Inc. is in care of the arrangements. Share a memory and sign Mae's guest book online at www.iovanne.com Published in The New Haven Register on July 7, 2019