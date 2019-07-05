New Haven Register Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Iovanne Funeral Home
11 Wooster Place
New Haven, CT 06511
(203) 865-8961
Resources
More Obituaries for Trofimena DeFelice
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Trofimena "Mae" DeFelice

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Trofimena "Mae" DeFelice Obituary
DeFelice, Trofimena "Mae"
Trofimena "Mae" DeFelice, of New Haven passed away peacefully July 3, 2019 in the Grimes Healthcare Center. Born in New Haven on February 9, 1925, daughter of the late Liberato and Giuseppina DiLieto Dell'Amura, Mae worked for many years alongside her family at Libby's Italian Pastry Shop and later worked for Lane Bryant. Mae was a longtime resident of the Grimes Center and served as President of it's Resident Council. She is sister of the late Fortunato "Foote" (Adelaide) and Biagio Dell'Amura. Loving aunt of Jo-Ann and Dolores Dell'Amura, Leona (John) Delcore, Antonio D'Angelo and the late Marie D'Angelo. Great-aunt of Gina (Robert) Mullen, and Salvatore (Nicole), Marc (Brigit), and Paul (Katherine) D'Angelo. Also survived by 9 great-great-nieces and nephews and many friends.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial Tuesday morning at 10:00 in St. Michael Church, 29 Wooster Place in New Haven. Burial will follow in St. Lawrence Cemetery. There will be no calling hours. The Iovanne Funeral Home, Inc. is in care of the arrangements. Share a memory and sign Mae's guest book online at www.iovanne.com
Published in The New Haven Register on July 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Iovanne Funeral Home
Download Now