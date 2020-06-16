Fraulo, Trofimena "Fanny"
Trofimena (Fanny) Fraulo of East Haven, 95, passed away peacefully on June 16, 2020. Trofimena was born in New Haven on November 21, 1924 to the Late Anthony and Angelina (Mentone) Fraulo. She was a Special Aunt to her nieces and nephews, and to all of us she was known as SeSe Fanny! The loved ones she leaves behind: Frank (Debbie) Fraulo, Vincent (Angie) Rosarbo, Maria (Paul) D'Ambrosia and Angela (Steve) Antonino, and many great and great-great-nieces and nephews that she Loved dearly. She also had a special relationship with all of her cousins on the Mentone and Quartiano side of our family. Fanny was predeceased by her brother Frank Fraulo, her sister Angelina Rosarbo and by her niece and nephew Angela Rosarbo and Anthony Rosarbo whom she also Loved so dearly. She loved her extended family so much she was like a second mother to all of us. Fanny worked most her life as a telephone operator at Southern New England Telephone in New Haven until her retirement. After her retirement she worked many years at The New Haven Register as a telephone operator. She loved her Catholic faith and would never miss mass on TV at 10 a.m. Fanny was an avid bingo player and Loved going to the casino and St. Vincent's for bingo. Her greatest LOVE was her New York Yankees and would watch them religiously and re-watch them the next day Only if they won the night before. When anyone left her house and said goodbye she would often say "I Love you More, More, More!" We would do this back and forth until one of us gave up… Well, we are finally getting the last word!! We LOVE you More!! We would like to acknowledge the Wonderful staff at Yale New Haven Hospital that took such good care of our beloved aunt.
Family & Friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial Friday morning June 19, 2020 at 9:00 in St. Pio of Pietrelcina Parish at St. Vincent DePaul Church, 80 Taylor Ave. in East Haven. Burial to follow at East Lawn Cemetery, 58 River St., East Haven. Per current State guidelines a maximum of 100 people may attend indoor services. Masks are required to be worn by all in attendance. Funeral services are under the care of Iovanne Funeral Home, Inc., 11 Wooster Place in New Haven. Share a memory and sign Fannie's guest book online at www.iovanne.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Jun. 16, 2020.