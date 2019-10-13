New Haven Register Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Iovanne Funeral Home
11 Wooster Place
New Haven, CT 06511
(203) 865-8961
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Iovanne Funeral Home
11 Wooster Place
New Haven, CT 06511
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Michael Church
29 Wooster Place
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Trofimena Turney
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Trofimena "Mamie" Turney


1930 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Trofimena "Mamie" Turney Obituary
Turney, Trofimena "Mamie"
Trofimena "Mamie" Crisantemi Turney formerly of 190 Wooster Street, died peacefully on October 11, 2019 at the Mary Wade Home with her daughter by her side. She was the wife of the late Frederick "Sonny" Turney. Mamie was born in New Haven on April 5, 1930 to the late Bonaventura and Rose Dell'Amura Crisantemi. She was a supervisor at Brewster Shirts for several years. Mamie enjoyed going to the casino with her husband Sonny, cooking and caring for her family. She especially enjoyed sitting with her cousin Mamie DeFelice in Libby's Pastry Shop and talking the day away. Mamie's family would like to thank the staff at Mary Wade Home, especially Betty Campbell, who cared for her like family. She was the loving mother of Rose Turney, NHPD, sister of the late Catherine, Antoinette, (infant) Anthony, Anthony "Nouch", Fortunato and Andrew Crisantemi; aunt of Andrew and Kevin Crisantemi, Christina Gargano and also survived by other nieces and nephews both here and in Florida. She also leaves her beloved dogs Molly, Gracie and Oliver.
Visiting hours will be Thursday evening from 4-8 p.m. in the Iovanne Funeral Home, Inc., 11 Wooster Place, New Haven. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday morning at 11 a.m. in St. Michael Church, 29 Wooster Place. Burial will follow in All Saints Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Mary Wade Home Adult Day Center, 118 Clinton Avenue, New Haven, CT 06513, www.marywade.org. Share a memory and sign Mamie's guest book online at www.iovanne.com.
Published in The New Haven Register from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Trofimena's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Iovanne Funeral Home
Download Now