Turney, Trofimena "Mamie"
Trofimena "Mamie" Crisantemi Turney formerly of 190 Wooster Street, died peacefully on October 11, 2019 at the Mary Wade Home with her daughter by her side. She was the wife of the late Frederick "Sonny" Turney. Mamie was born in New Haven on April 5, 1930 to the late Bonaventura and Rose Dell'Amura Crisantemi. She was a supervisor at Brewster Shirts for several years. Mamie enjoyed going to the casino with her husband Sonny, cooking and caring for her family. She especially enjoyed sitting with her cousin Mamie DeFelice in Libby's Pastry Shop and talking the day away. Mamie's family would like to thank the staff at Mary Wade Home, especially Betty Campbell, who cared for her like family. She was the loving mother of Rose Turney, NHPD, sister of the late Catherine, Antoinette, (infant) Anthony, Anthony "Nouch", Fortunato and Andrew Crisantemi; aunt of Andrew and Kevin Crisantemi, Christina Gargano and also survived by other nieces and nephews both here and in Florida. She also leaves her beloved dogs Molly, Gracie and Oliver.
Visiting hours will be Thursday evening from 4-8 p.m. in the Iovanne Funeral Home, Inc., 11 Wooster Place, New Haven. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday morning at 11 a.m. in St. Michael Church, 29 Wooster Place. Burial will follow in All Saints Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Mary Wade Home Adult Day Center, 118 Clinton Avenue, New Haven, CT 06513, www.marywade.org. Share a memory and sign Mamie's guest book online at www.iovanne.com.
Published in The New Haven Register from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2019