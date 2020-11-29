1/1
Trofimina Farace "Mamie" Gagliardi
1927 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Trofimina's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gagliardi, Trofimina "Mamie" Farace
Trofimina "Mamie" Farace Gagliardi, 93 of New Haven died peacefully at her home with her loving family by her side on Wednesday, November 25, 2020. She was the beloved wife of seventy one years to Gaetano "Tom" Gagliardi. Mamie was born in New Haven on January 1, 1927, a daughter of the late Antonio and Julia Leone Farace and was a lifelong New Haven resident. She worked at Pegnataro's Supermarket, New Haven for thirty six years, retiring in 1998, and also worked at her parents' establishment, the Villanova Restaurant of New Haven for many years. Mamie's family was her world, and she tended to their every need and want, including preparing delicious meals, especially her meatballs which were a family favorite. She was a longtime parishioner of St. Bernadette Church, a member of the St. Trofimina Society, the East Shore Senior League and American Legion Post 89 Auxillary. Mamie is also survived by three daughters, Louise (Nicholas) Murano of Branford, Marla (Frank Andrews) DeMusis of Clinton and Julia (David) Lavado of Wallingford, one sister, Adeline "Addie" Farraiolo of New Haven, her former son-in-law William DeMusis of Branford, eight grandchildren Angelo (Stephanie Paine) Murano, Annette Murano, Michael DeMusis, Anthony (Autumn) DeMusis, and Max DeMusis, Robert (Sara) Lavado, Stephanie (Kevin) Lavado-Berghorn, and Todd Andrews, four great-grandchildren, Ella Lucy Lavado, Cora Madison Lavado, Freyja DeMusis and Raffaele DeMusis, and many loving nieces, nephews, cousins and in-laws. She was predeceased by a sister Eva Cocchiaro, a brother Anthony Farace and a great-grandson Matteo DeMusis. Mamie's family will receive relatives and friends on Wednesday, December 2nd from 10:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. at the Washington Memorial Funeral Home, 4 Washington Ave., North Haven. Her funeral procession will leave from the funeral home at 12:30 p.m. for a Mass of Christian Burial which will be celebrated at 1:00 p.m. in St. Pio of Pietrelcina Parish (St. Bernadette Church), 385 Townsend Ave., New Haven. Burial will follow in St. Agnes Cemetery, Branford. Memorial contributions in Mamie's memory may be sent to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or www.donors@stjude.org
www.washingtonmemorialfh.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The New Haven Register on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
2
Visitation
10:15 - 12:15 PM
Washington Memorial Funeral Home
Send Flowers
DEC
2
Funeral
12:30 PM
Funeral procession will leave from the funeral home
Send Flowers
DEC
2
Mass of Christian Burial
01:00 PM
St. Pio of Pietrelcina Parish (St. Bernadette Church)
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Washington Memorial Funeral Home
4 Washington Avenue
North Haven, CT 06473
(203) 239-6000
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by NHRegister.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved