Gagliardi, Trofimina "Mamie" Farace
Trofimina "Mamie" Farace Gagliardi, 93 of New Haven died peacefully at her home with her loving family by her side on Wednesday, November 25, 2020. She was the beloved wife of seventy one years to Gaetano "Tom" Gagliardi. Mamie was born in New Haven on January 1, 1927, a daughter of the late Antonio and Julia Leone Farace and was a lifelong New Haven resident. She worked at Pegnataro's Supermarket, New Haven for thirty six years, retiring in 1998, and also worked at her parents' establishment, the Villanova Restaurant of New Haven for many years. Mamie's family was her world, and she tended to their every need and want, including preparing delicious meals, especially her meatballs which were a family favorite. She was a longtime parishioner of St. Bernadette Church, a member of the St. Trofimina Society, the East Shore Senior League and American Legion Post 89 Auxillary. Mamie is also survived by three daughters, Louise (Nicholas) Murano of Branford, Marla (Frank Andrews) DeMusis of Clinton and Julia (David) Lavado of Wallingford, one sister, Adeline "Addie" Farraiolo of New Haven, her former son-in-law William DeMusis of Branford, eight grandchildren Angelo (Stephanie Paine) Murano, Annette Murano, Michael DeMusis, Anthony (Autumn) DeMusis, and Max DeMusis, Robert (Sara) Lavado, Stephanie (Kevin) Lavado-Berghorn, and Todd Andrews, four great-grandchildren, Ella Lucy Lavado, Cora Madison Lavado, Freyja DeMusis and Raffaele DeMusis, and many loving nieces, nephews, cousins and in-laws. She was predeceased by a sister Eva Cocchiaro, a brother Anthony Farace and a great-grandson Matteo DeMusis. Mamie's family will receive relatives and friends on Wednesday, December 2nd from 10:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. at the Washington Memorial Funeral Home, 4 Washington Ave., North Haven. Her funeral procession will leave from the funeral home at 12:30 p.m. for a Mass of Christian Burial which will be celebrated at 1:00 p.m. in St. Pio of Pietrelcina Parish (St. Bernadette Church), 385 Townsend Ave., New Haven. Burial will follow in St. Agnes Cemetery, Branford. Memorial contributions in Mamie's memory may be sent to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or www.donors@stjude.orgwww.washingtonmemorialfh.com