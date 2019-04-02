Warden, Truman

Truman "Mr. Perfect" Warden, 88, of Hamden, formerly of North Haven, passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 31, 2019 at Whitney Manor, Hamden. He was the beloved husband of the late Roseann Criscio Warden. Truman was born in West Virginia on June 25, 1930 and was the son of the late Wilbur H. and Vennie Sutphin Warden. He was the owner and operator of Master Builders for many years. Truman was an avid reader, golfer and great bowler. Father of Jimmy V. Warden, Suzanne Warden and Gail Warden. Step-father of Frank (Colleen) Fazzino and the late Paul Foster. Grandfather of Tara and Michael Warden, Jimmy (Christina) Warden and Michael Galarza. Great-grandfather of McKayla, Anthony and Jimmy, Jr. Step-grandfather of Jennifer Rosado. Predeceased by his sister Ellen Torino.

The visiting hours will be Wednesday from 5 to 8 p.m. at the North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue. His funeral procession will leave the funeral home on Thursday morning at 11:00. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated in St. Frances Cabrini Church at 11:30. Interment will follow in All Saints Cemetery. Should friends desire, memorial contributions may be made to Saint Jude Children's Research Hospital. www.northhavenfuneral.com Published in The New Haven Register on Apr. 2, 2019