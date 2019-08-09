|
Imperati, Trusiana "Theresa"
Trusiana "Theresa" Imperati of East Haven died peacefully on August 7, 2019 at Apple Rehab-Laurelwoods with her family by her side. Theresa was born in New Haven on March 15, 1931 to the late Michael and Genevieve Cotticelli Imperati. She worked at Sero Shirtmakers and was the 51% owner of Giant Oak Hunting and Fishing and The Hunters Shop in Branford. Theresa was the loving mother and best friend to her son Tom. She loved her grandchildren Thomas Jr. and Jeremy and was the last of 9 siblings. She was predeceased by sisters Stella Imperati, Rose Moruzzi, Mary Santanello, Angie Granata, Constantine "Shack", Leo, James and Anthony Imperati. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews as well as the many sons she had at the store.
Visiting hours will be Sunday afternoon from 4-7pm in the Iovanne Funeral Home, Inc. 11 Wooster Pl. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Monday morning at 10am in St. Michael Church. Burial will follow in All Saints Cemetery, North Haven. Share a memory and sign Theresa's guest book online at
www.iovanne.com.
Published in The New Haven Register from Aug. 10 to Aug. 11, 2019