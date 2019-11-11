New Haven Register Obituaries
McClam Funeral Home
95 Dixwell Avenue
New Haven, CT 06511
(203) 786-4732
Tyrese Phillips

Phillips , Tyrese
Tyrese Tremont Phillips Jr , 29, of Hamden passed away suddenly on November 6th, 2019 . A celebration of his life will take place on Thursday, November 14th, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Trinity Temple , 285 Dixwell Ave New Haven, CT 06511. Calling hours are from 9 a.m. until time of service. Interment in Hamden Plains Cemetery.Services of comfort entrusted to McClam Funeral Home, 95 Dixwell Ave. New Haven, CT 06511. To leave a message of comfort for the Phillips family, please visit www.mcclamfuneralhome.net.
Published in The New Haven Register on Nov. 12, 2019
