Forbes, Tyrone
Tyrone Forbes, 61, of Danbury, CT formerly of New Haven, CT passed away suddenly on July 2, 2020. Tyrone was born in New Haven, CT on Feb. 21, 1959 to the late Arthur Lee and Mary Jane Forbes Jr. Tyrone grew up in the Westville area of New Haven, CT where he attended the Public-School System including James Hillhouse High School. Tyrone leaves to cherish his memories, sister, Monica Forbes, aunt Evangeline McClain, uncle Designated Bishop Jesse F. Carney, Sr., a host of cousins including Brenda Henley, who he called his sister, and Lester Barrett Jr., who he referred to as his brother; he also leaves to cherish, Laura (Omar) Wilson who was like a daughter to him and her son Dominic Hernandez. Tyrone will be missed by many but the memories that he leaves will live forever in our hearts. Celebration will be held private. Services of comfort entrusted to McClam Funeral Home, 95 Dixwell Ave. New Haven,CT 06511. To leave a message of comfort for the Forbes family, please visit www.mcclamfuneralhome.net
