Gonzalez, Ubaldo

Sunday, June 16, 2019, Ubaldo Gonzalez of Clinton, formerly a longtime resident of Guilford, passed away peacefully at home with his loving family at his bedside. Husband of Ana G. Gonzalez. Mr. Gonzalez was born in Utuado, Puerto Rico on June 16, 1925, son of the late Francisco Collazo and Trinidad Gonzalez. Loving father of Ana Gonzalez-Batista and her husband Edward of Cheshire, Ubaldo Gonzalez and his wife Renee of Madison and Mildred Sheridan and her husband Michael of Petersham, MA. He is also survived by five grandchildren.

Before retiring in 1995, Mr. Gonzalez had worked in Madison public schools for over 20 years.He enjoyed swimming at Hammonasset, Rocky Neck, Jacob's Beach, and Quonnipaug Lake. In addition, his hobbies included reading the newspaper, watching the New York Yankees, gardening, playing dominos, listening to country music, and spending time with his family.Calling hours will be held on Friday, June 21 from 5 – 8 p.m. at the Guilford Funeral Home, 115 Church St., Guilford. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, June 22 at 10 a.m. in St. George Church, 33 Whitfield St., Guilford. Burial will follow Mass in Beaverbrook Cemetery, Clinton. To share a memory or leave condolences, visit www.guilfordfuneralhome.com Published in The New Haven Register on June 19, 2019