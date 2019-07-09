Rotino, Ubaldo

Ubaldo "Aldo" Rotino, age 79 of West Haven passed away peacefully, with his family at his side, on July 8, 2019. For 55 years, he was the loving husband of Franca Crisci Rotino. Aldo was born in Telese, Benevento, Italy, son of the late Giulio and Nicolina Pacelli Rotino. He is also survived by his devoted children Marcello (Radka Sporre) Rotino of Fairfield and Dana (Ferdinando) Pacelli of Orange, his cherished grandchildren Giancarlo, Alessandro and Matteo Pacelli, his sister Michelina Bell of Hamden, Jenny and Nicholas Sporre, numerous nieces, nephews and friends. For many years Aldo was a local tailor. He was a member of the Italian American Club and a past member of the Marchegian Club. He loved to bowl and could always be found at the beach, playing bocce.

Visitation will be held on Thursday morning from 9-10:30 at the West Haven Funeral Home. His funeral procession will leave the funeral home Thursday morning at 10:30 for a Mass of Christian Burial in Our Lady of Victory Church at 11 a.m. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Aldo's name to CT Hospice, 100 Double Beach Rd., Branford, CT 06405. For online condolences, please visit our website at

Published in The New Haven Register on July 10, 2019