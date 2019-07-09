New Haven Register Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
West Haven Funeral Home, Inc.
662 Savin Avenue
West Haven, CT 06516
(203) 934-7921
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
West Haven Funeral Home, Inc.
662 Savin Avenue
West Haven, CT 06516
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Victory Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Ubaldo Rotino
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ubaldo Rotino

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ubaldo Rotino Obituary
Rotino, Ubaldo
Ubaldo "Aldo" Rotino, age 79 of West Haven passed away peacefully, with his family at his side, on July 8, 2019. For 55 years, he was the loving husband of Franca Crisci Rotino. Aldo was born in Telese, Benevento, Italy, son of the late Giulio and Nicolina Pacelli Rotino. He is also survived by his devoted children Marcello (Radka Sporre) Rotino of Fairfield and Dana (Ferdinando) Pacelli of Orange, his cherished grandchildren Giancarlo, Alessandro and Matteo Pacelli, his sister Michelina Bell of Hamden, Jenny and Nicholas Sporre, numerous nieces, nephews and friends. For many years Aldo was a local tailor. He was a member of the Italian American Club and a past member of the Marchegian Club. He loved to bowl and could always be found at the beach, playing bocce.
Visitation will be held on Thursday morning from 9-10:30 at the West Haven Funeral Home. His funeral procession will leave the funeral home Thursday morning at 10:30 for a Mass of Christian Burial in Our Lady of Victory Church at 11 a.m. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Aldo's name to CT Hospice, 100 Double Beach Rd., Branford, CT 06405. For online condolences, please visit our website at
www.westhavenfuneral.com
Published in The New Haven Register on July 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of West Haven Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now