D'Onofrio, Umberto
Umberto D'Onofrio, 72 of Hamden died peacefully on Friday, February 7, 2020 at Yale-New Haven Hospital with his loving family by his side. He was the beloved husband of fifty years to Angela Lunato D'Onofrio. Umberto was born in the Volmero section of Naples, Italy on February 3, 1948, a son of the late Alfonso and Iolanda Iuliano D'Onfrio and had resided in Hamden for the past fifty four years. He was a signalman for Amtrak for eighteen years, retiring in 2018. He previously worked at the former Textron Lycoming Co. of Stratford for more than ten years. Umberto is also survived by his daughter Yolanda (Ricardo) Buchetto, two sons, Alfonso (Hallie) D'Onofrio and David (Kimberly) D'Onofrio, three sisters, Rosaria Golino, Carmela (Enrico) DelGreco and Patrizia (Brian) Pulisciano, and six grandchildren, Christopher Palmer, Madison Ashley, Bianca Rose, Briana Elizabeth, Ethan Michael, and David D'Onofro, Jr. Umberto's family will receive relatives and friends on Wednesday, February 12th from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the Washington Memorial Funeral Home, 4 Washington Ave., North Haven. His funeral procession will leave the funeral home on Thursday, February 13th at 9:30 a.m. for a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. which will be celebrated at Christ the Bread of Life Parish, Blessed Sacrament Church, 321 Circular Ave., Hamden. Entombment will follow in the Mausoleum at Beaverdale Memorial Park, New Haven.
Published in The New Haven Register on Feb. 10, 2020