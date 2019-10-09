|
|
Macci, Umberto
Umberto Macci, 91, of Orange, beloved husband of the late Rosaria Macci, passed away peacefully on October 8, 2019. He was born on July 22, 1928 in Boville Ernica, Italy, Province of Frosinone.
Umberto was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting and fishing. He also had a passion for his large gardens that eventually grew into a farm that he worked with his wife. Rosaria and Umberto shared 75 years of marriage and are now together again.
Umberto is survived by his children, Angelo (Maria) Macci, Rosemarie (Dennis) Rosa, and Natina Macci; his grandchildren, Roberto (Sarah) Macci, Marco (Kristy) Macci, Joseph (Stephanie) Macci, Daniel (Annie) Rosa, and Angela (Paulino) Rosa; his great-grandchildren, Benjamin and Daniel Macci, Marco, Mia and Matteo Macci, Dannielle and Anneliese Rosa, and Jayce and Rocco Velez; his sister, Maria of Genzano, Italy; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family. In addition to his wife, Umberto was predeceased by his daughter, Rosina Macci; and his sisters, Salma, Natalina, Giavanna, and Giuseppina.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Holy Infant Church, 450 Racebrook Rd., Orange. Entombment will follow at Saint Lawrence Cemetery, 280 Derby Avenue, West Haven, CT. Family and friends may call on Saturday, October 12, 2019 from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. at the CODY-WHITE FUNERAL HOME, 107 N. Broad St., Milford, CT. Memorial donations may be made to Special Olympics Connecticut, 2666 State Street, Suite #1, Hamden, CT or at www.soct.org. To leave online condolences, please visit our website at www.codywhitefuneralservice.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Oct. 10, 2019