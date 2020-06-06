Alderman, UrsulaUrsula B. Alderman of Milford died of a heart attack June 3, 2020, ten days before turning 92. She was in failing health but remained optimistic, loving, and always interested in others until her last day.She was married to Joel Alderman in 1959 and they lived in Woodmont the past 57 years. Ursula was a beloved figure in the neighborhood- always cheery, feisty, and ever ready with a joke. She loved to take long walks and always brought treats to give to dogs on the way. Ursula was a true animal lover. Even squirrels would wait at the foot of her stairs for the steady stream of hazelnuts she would provide.In addition to Joel, Ursula is survived by her daughter, Lauren Pamela Laub, granddaughters, Whitney Laub and Ashley Laub, great-grandchildren Keila Laub, and Hannah Gilbert. of Tucson AZ, and a half-sister, Penelope Hill of Kentucky.She was predeceased by her father, Simon Beres and her mother, Gertrude Mahoney.Born in Boston and raised in Salem, MA, Ursula moved to New Haven in the mid-'50s and worked as a typesetter and proofreader at Southern New England Typographical, New Haven Register, and Payne & Layne.She received a nursing degree from Quinnipiac and an MSW from Southern Connecticut and later became a registered nurse and substance abuse counselor.Funeral and burial will be private. Funeral Arrangements in care of Robert E. Shure & Son Funeral Home, New Haven. To sign an on-line registry book or to leave a message of condolence, please visit: