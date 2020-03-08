|
Gaffield, Ursula
Ursula "Bunny" Gaffield, 84 of Monroe, CT died Sunday, March 1st, 2020 at St. Vincent's Hospital in Bridgeport, CT after a long illness. Born in Stamford, CT to Wolfgang and Hildegard (Schneider) Jung, she grew up attending public schools in Stamford, and went on to graduate with a Bachelor's degree in Sociology from the University of Maine in Orono. She moved back to CT where she graduated from Katherine Gibbs School, and worked as an administrative assistant until she met and married her husband John L. Gaffield of Derby Line, VT. They moved to beautiful Monroe where they settled down to raise a family. Bunny worked alongside her husband in a number of town activities, was a Scout Den Mother, a Girl Scout leader, helped put together the annual Monroe Directory, and volunteered at the local election polls for many years. Her greatest joy and passion though was her beautiful flower and vegetable gardens that many complimented her on over the years. Bunny will be remembered by those who knew her for her genuine kindness and ready smile. In addition to her gardening, she loved music, researching family genealogy, and working her weekly Connecticut Post crossword puzzles. Bunny is predeceased by her loving husband John. She is survived by her sister Heidi Rosencrans, her two children Glenn Gaffield of Northford, CT and June Kenniston of Gorham, ME, daughter-in-law Anna Heinzel Gaffield, grandchildren Kira Keniston, James "Conor" Keniston, Fiona Gaffield, and Phillip Gaffield, and nieces and nephews Heather Paul, Lori Wekselblatt, Jim Rosencrans, and Eric Rosencrans. Funeral services will be private at her request. In lieu of flowers, a memorial contribution may be made in her name to the COPD Foundation www.copdfoundation.org or the Monroe Scholarship Fund www.monroescholarshipfund.org. The Washington Memorial Funeral Home, 4 Washington Ave., North Haven, CT has been entrusted with arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.washingtonmemorialfh.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Mar. 10, 2020