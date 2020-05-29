van Boemmel, Ursula
Ursula van Boemmel, beloved wife, mother and grandmother died peacefully at home with her family by her side on May 26, 2020.
Ursula is survived by her husband of 63 years, Kurt van Boemmel, and until recently resided in West Haven, CT prior to their move to Wake Forest, NC in April of this year.
She is the beloved "Mutti" of Sabine Witzgall (Kurt) of Wake Forest, NC, Petra Wynkoop (Steve) of Ridgefield, CT and Thomas van Dell (Candace) of Las Vegas, NV. She was blessed to be "Oma" to 8 grandchildren: Ian and Tristan Witzgall, Michael Wynkoop and his predeceased brother Stephan, Brandon, Taylor, Nicholas and Everett van Dell.
Ursula was born the daughter of Anna Minna and Erich Poller of Marl, Germany on August 5, 1930. She was predeceased by her brothers, Karl Heinz and Hans-Dieter Poller also of Marl.
Ursula and her children emigrated from Germany to the US in 1974 to join her husband. She will be remembered as a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, aunt, cousin and friend. She valued nothing more than to be surrounded by her children and grandchildren. She loved to cook, garden and enjoyed sitting quietly, early in the morning, watching the birds in her flower garden, savoring her cup of coffee, and reading her German newspaper or one of her favorite joke books. She took great pride in decorating her home and adding her special touches to any family gathering. She filled her windowsills with blooming cacti and African violets, year around, for all to enjoy. Her needlepointing skills were second to none and many of her framed master pieces are displayed proudly in her home.
In recent months, she dealt with her illness with dignity and grace. She will be immensely missed by her immediate and extended family and friends both in the US and in Germany.
A service celebrating Ursula's life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to:
Epilepsy Foundation 8301 Professional Place West, Suite 230 Landover, MD 20785-2353 or St. St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Published in The New Haven Register on May 29, 2020.