Hanlon, Ursula W.On June 12, 2020, Ursula W. Hanlon passed away peacefully at home with her son, Charles, at her side. She was conscious to the end, being reassured by Charles's loving embrace until her joyful, youthful spirit took its leave, returning Ursula to her Heavenly Father.Ursula was born April 3, 1920, to Doctor Joseph F. and Kathryn H. Watts of Bridgeport, CT. She attended St. Augustine's Grammar School in Bridgeport, and spent her high school years first at Marymount School, second at The Academy of Mount St. Vincent from which she graduated. She concluded her education at The College of Mount Saint Vincent, in Riverdale, NY, majoring in French and enjoying unparalleled sport success in basketball, field hockey, lacrosse, squash, tennis and track. On August 14, 1943, Ursula married her husband of 65 years, Charles D. Hanlon who predeceased her on December 17, 2008. On July 26, 1945, with her husband serving in the 6th Marines at the battle of Okinawa, Ursula gave birth in Bridgeport to her only child, Charles W. Hanlon.After moving from Bridgeport to Riverside, Ursula became the den mother of Cub Scout Pack 19. In 1960 she went to work for Ing-John Portraiture Photographers in Stamford. Subsequent to her tenure at Ing-John, she was employed by State National Bank as a Univac operator on an early computer system. After six years in the business world, Ursula returned to her house as a homemaker pursuing her love of cooking and gardening. She was celebrated for her renderings of stuffed peppers and lemon meringue pie, both of which were reputed far and wide as the unchallenged non pareil among those creations. Additionally she devoted substantial efforts to gardening, with particular attention lavished on growing and nurturing the front and back hill plantings adorning the house. Both sections acquitted themselves so well, particularly during the Spring when the azaleas and rhododendrons were ablaze with many variegated shadings. In her sparse amounts of spare time, Ursula enjoyed listening to classical music, especially opera, along with her husband. Both would watch an occasional football game together. Both were faithful parishioners of St. Catherine of Siena Church in Riverside.Ursula is survived by her son, Charles, of Riverside, and her cousin, Miriam (Waters) Kelly of Carlisle, PA. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews in Westchester County, Manhattan, Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Florida, California and Washington. Ursula will be greatly missed by everyone until we can all meet again in the ineffable glory of our resplendent Lord.A wake will be held at Gallagher's Funeral Home, 31 Arch St., Greenwich, CT on Saturday, June 20, both during the hours of 2:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. and again during the hours of 6:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Catherine of Siena Church, 4 Riverside Ave., Riverside, CT, on Monday, June 22, at 11:00 a.m. Interment will then follow at St. Mary's Cemetery, 399 North St., Greenwich, CT.