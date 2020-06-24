Bauer, V. Susan
V. Susan "Topsy" Bauer, 85, of East Haven, passed away peacefully at Apple Rehab – Laurel Woods, East Haven on Sunday, June 21, 2020. She was the wife of the late James A. Bauer. She was born in Yonkers, NY on January 27, 1935 to the late Sanford and Veronica Dlugos Semegran. Sue worked as a Medical Secretary for Dr. Harold Levy of Branford. She was there for more than 50 years, alongside her dear friend Sue Morgan, both known by their patients as the "Levy Lifers". She was also a Lunch Mother at Ferrara School, a Cub Scout Den Mother and Summit Gardens Women's Club member all in Foxon, played trumpet for the Bradford Manor Drum and Bugle Corp and was very active at the Old Stone Church. She loved watching her grandchildren compete in their various sporting activities, spending weeks in the summer up at Deepwood Lodges on Lake Winnipesaukee in New Hampshire, watching her UConn Lady Huskies and was also an avid New York Yankees Fan. A special highlight for Sue since 1987, each year was her involvement and support of the two decade long Jim Bauer Annual Youth Hockey Tournament named in honor of her husband. Her children and grandchildren were involved in the Thanksgiving time event in working everything from tickets to concessions as well as competing as players in the tourney.
She leaves two sons, Scott S. (Joanne) Bauer of Madison and James J. (Lisa) Bauer of Lakeville, MA (formerly of Portsmouth, RI), a daughter Linda S. LaLuna of East Haven and seven grandchildren, Michael, Zachary and Caitlyn Campbell and Christopher (Samantha), Tyler, Kendall and Jake Bauer as well as a brother-in-law John (Jack) and Kay Bauer of Cabot, AK. Besides her husband and parents, she was predeceased by a sister Sondra Swarbrick and a son-in-law, Leonard J. LaLuna. Sue's family would like to offer a special heartfelt thank you to Dr. Harold Levy for the continuous loving care he provided to their mother, no matter where she was.
There will be a brief service at the East Haven Memorial Longobardi – Brennan Funeral Home, 425 Main St., East Haven, 203-467-1708, Saturday morning at 10:45 a.m., while observing proper social distancing. Burial and a graveside service will be conducted at All Saints Cemetery, immediately following the calling hours from 9 to 10:45 a.m. at the funeral home. In addition, when the effects of the pandemic have softened, the family will have a celebration of life at a time and date to be determined. Memorial contributions may be made to Seasons Hospice or the Old Stone Church, 251 Main St., East Haven, CT 06512. Please visit Sue's memorial page at easthavenmemorial.com and sign her guest book.
Published in The New Haven Register on Jun. 24, 2020.