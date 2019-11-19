|
Edwards, Vale Jean
Vale Jean Edwards, 80, of West Haven, departed this life on November 13, 2019. Ms. Edwards was born in Greenville, NC on July 30, 1939, a daughter of the late Jessie Staton and Mae Lucy Daniels Staton. She was previously employed at Meyer Wire for 10 years; worked part-time at Hamden Health Care for more than 20 years; and retired from the V.A. Hospital as a Laundry Clerk after 35 years of employment. She leaves to cherish loving memories, daughters, Betty Staton, Velma Denise Senior (James) and Wanda Daniels (Thomas); a brother, Jessie James Staton (Lisa); sisters, Mae Bell Washington and Lucy Jane Staton; 5 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her son, Calvin Edwards; brothers, Jimmy, June and Roy Green and Lyn Earl and Curtis Ray Staton; and a brother-in-law, Eugene Washington.
A celebration of Ms. Edwards' life and legacy will be held Friday, November 22, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Matthew's UFWB Church, 400 Dixwell Ave., New Haven. Viewing will be held at the church from 10:00-11:00 a.m. Burial will be private. Professional services entrusted to Curvin K. Council Funeral Home, 128 Dwight St., New Haven. Online guestbook available at curvinkcouncil.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Nov. 20, 2019