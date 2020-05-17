DePoala, Valencia
Valencia DePoala, age 90, of Seymour, formerly of Beacon Falls, entered into eternal rest peacefully on Friday, May 15, 2020 at Shady Knoll Health Center. She was born in New York on February 13, 1930, loving daughter of the late Valentino and Marie Dunaj Pasqualetti. Val was a communicant of St. Michael Roman Catholic Church of Beacon Falls. She was an avid sports fan and loved the outdoors. What gave her more pleasure was going to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren's events. Val was a devoted mother to all her children. She will be sadly missed by all and will remain forever in our hearts.
Her loving family includes her son Valentino DePoala of Meriden, her four daughters Christine DePaola of Greenville, SC, Mary Ann Rosenberg (Richard) of Simpsonville, SC, Phyllis Walker of Groton and Robin Gambacini (Craig) of Naugatuck, her seven cherished grandchildren and four cherished great-grandchildren. Val was predeceased by her son Phillip DePoala.
The family wishes to thank the staff and workers at Shady Knoll Health Center and Athena Hospice for the kind and compassionate care given to Valencia through the years.
A private interment with Deacon Victor Lembo of St. Michael Roman Catholic Church of Beacon Falls officiating, will take place at the family plot at Mt. St. Peter Cemetery in Derby with a Life Celebration service to be held in the future.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts in Val's memory may be made to Connecticut Humane Society through the funeral home.
The Miller-Ward Funeral Home of Seymour is compassionately caring for the family.
To light a virtual candle or to leave an online condolence, please visit www.millerwardfuneralhome.com
Published in The New Haven Register on May 17, 2020.