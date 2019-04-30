Rodriguez, Valentin

Valentin Rodriguez, age 82, of New Haven, entered into eternal life on Monday, April 29, 2019, at Arden House in Hamden. Born on April 1, 1937 in Gurabo, Puerto Rico, son of the late Santiago and Damiana Rodriguez. Loving husband of Haydee (Rivera) Rodriguez of New Haven for over 50 years. Loving father of Eliu Rodriguez of North Haven, Peter Rodriguez of TX, Edgar (Barbara) Rodriguez of Wolcott, and Melissa (Miguel) Calcano of FL. Cherished grandfather of Erica Boria, Stacy Rodriguez, Kiana Rodriguez all of Waterbury, Chelsey (Blaine Renkiewicz) Rodriguez of VA, Zachary Rodriguez, and Alec Rodriguez both of Wolcott. Also survived by two brothers Santo, Rafael Rodriguez, two sisters Angeles Rodriguez Roman, and Francisca Rodriguez, and six half brothers and sisters. Predeceased by one brother Alberto Rodriguez and one sister Carmen Perez.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, May 2, 2019, at Colonial, 86 Circular Avenue Hamden from 5-8 p.m. Burial Will be Private on Saturday morning at Evergreen Cemetery. Condolences may be expressed at colonialfunerals.com Published in The New Haven Register on May 1, 2019