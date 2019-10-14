|
|
In loving memory of Valentino (Packy) Ferro 8/12/1935-10/14/2017 I think of things you used to say And things that you would do At some point, every single day My thoughts will turn to you To lose you was my life's worst day The pain cut to my core I cried until my tears ran out And then I cried some more This wouldn't be your wish for me That I'd be forever sad So I try to remind myself Of the happy times we had I know you can't be with me now That's how it has to be But forever inside my heart you'll stay Watching over me. Miss you dearly, Wanda
Published in New Haven Register on Oct. 14, 2019