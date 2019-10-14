Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Valentino Ferro
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Valentino (Packy) Ferro

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Valentino (Packy) Ferro In Memoriam
In loving memory of Valentino (Packy) Ferro 8/12/1935-10/14/2017 I think of things you used to say And things that you would do At some point, every single day My thoughts will turn to you To lose you was my life's worst day The pain cut to my core I cried until my tears ran out And then I cried some more This wouldn't be your wish for me That I'd be forever sad So I try to remind myself Of the happy times we had I know you can't be with me now That's how it has to be But forever inside my heart you'll stay Watching over me. Miss you dearly, Wanda
Published in New Haven Register on Oct. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Valentino's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.