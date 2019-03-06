New Haven Register Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Porto Funeral Homes
234 Foxon Road
East Haven, CT 06513-2034
(203) 467-3000
Calling hours
Thursday, Mar. 7, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Anthony's Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Valentino Piersanti
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Valentino "Mike" Piersanti


1927 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Valentino "Mike" Piersanti Obituary
Piersanti, Valentino "Mike"
Valentino "Mike" Piersanti, 92, of East Haven, formerly of New Haven, passed away peacefully on March 1, 2019 at the VA Hospital in West Haven. Beloved husband of 70 years to Antoinette Annatone Piersanti. Loving father of Linda (Walter) Moon, Paul (Barbara) Piersanti and Lisa (David) Marino. Cherished grandfather of Jennifer Wright, Nicole Perlin, Diana Boroski, Mark Piersanti, Krista, Alyssa and Gina Marino. Proud great-grandfather of Logan and Liam Wright, Emma and Lea Boroski and Eli Perlin. Mike was born in New Haven on January 6, 1927 son of the late Mariano and Marianna Girolomini Piersanti and the loving brother of the late Santo "Tino" Piersanti.
Mike worked for over 40 years as a cutter for the former Berger Brothers Company and later for Starter Corporation until his retirement in 1992. He was an active member of the former Columbian Social Club and past president of the Marchegian Club. For many years he ran the Amvet's Post 16 Little League in New Haven, was an avid duck pin bowler, and loved playing bocce with his friends in West Haven. A huge Yale fan, he was a familiar face at Yale Bowl for over 75 years. He was an Army veteran of WWII.
His funeral procession will leave the PORTO FUNERAL HOME, 234 Foxon Rd. (Rte. 80), East Haven, FRIDAY morning at 9:15. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. Anthony's Church at 10:00. Interment with military honors will follow in All Saints Cemetery. Friends may call THURSDAY from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Memorial Contributions may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis,TN 38105. Sign Mike's guest book online at
www.portofuneralhomes.net
Published in The New Haven Register from Mar. 6 to Mar. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Porto Funeral Homes
Download Now