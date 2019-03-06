Piersanti, Valentino "Mike"

Valentino "Mike" Piersanti, 92, of East Haven, formerly of New Haven, passed away peacefully on March 1, 2019 at the VA Hospital in West Haven. Beloved husband of 70 years to Antoinette Annatone Piersanti. Loving father of Linda (Walter) Moon, Paul (Barbara) Piersanti and Lisa (David) Marino. Cherished grandfather of Jennifer Wright, Nicole Perlin, Diana Boroski, Mark Piersanti, Krista, Alyssa and Gina Marino. Proud great-grandfather of Logan and Liam Wright, Emma and Lea Boroski and Eli Perlin. Mike was born in New Haven on January 6, 1927 son of the late Mariano and Marianna Girolomini Piersanti and the loving brother of the late Santo "Tino" Piersanti.

Mike worked for over 40 years as a cutter for the former Berger Brothers Company and later for Starter Corporation until his retirement in 1992. He was an active member of the former Columbian Social Club and past president of the Marchegian Club. For many years he ran the Amvet's Post 16 Little League in New Haven, was an avid duck pin bowler, and loved playing bocce with his friends in West Haven. A huge Yale fan, he was a familiar face at Yale Bowl for over 75 years. He was an Army veteran of WWII.

His funeral procession will leave the PORTO FUNERAL HOME, 234 Foxon Rd. (Rte. 80), East Haven, FRIDAY morning at 9:15. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. Anthony's Church at 10:00. Interment with military honors will follow in All Saints Cemetery. Friends may call THURSDAY from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Memorial Contributions may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis,TN 38105. Sign Mike's guest book online at

