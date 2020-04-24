|
Shingara, Valeria
Valeria Shingara, age 99, of Oxford, beloved wife of the late Steven Shingara, died peacefully on April 21, 2020 (just days before her 100th birthday), at the Lutheran Home of Southbury. She is survived by her devoted children, Steven Shingara and Valerie Shingara, both of Oxford and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband, Mrs. Shingara was predeceased by a cherished grandson, Steven Michael Shingara; sisters, Helen and Julia Owcarz, Josephine Jabieski, Catherine Pilewski, Bertha Lechus and Anna Fournier; and brothers, John and Edward Owcarz. Funeral services are private. Memorial contributions may be made to the Sts. Peter and Paul Preservation Fund, 105 Clifton Avenue, Ansonia, CT 06401. The Wakelee Memorial Funeral Home, 167 Wakelee Avenue, Ansonia is in care of arrangements. Full obituary and online condolences may be found at
Published in The New Haven Register on Apr. 26, 2020