Valerie June (Villella) Clark, 58, of Monongahela passed away suddenly on Monday, January 21 2019. She was born in New Haven, CT on July 7, 1960. A graduate of North Branford High School class of 1978 and The New Haven Academy of Business. Valerie was the daughter of the late Vincent and Frances Villella. She is survived by her husband Barry of twenty-nine years, and sister Francine (Carl) Villella Edler, nephews Robert (Noelle) Villella, Vincent J. (Patricia) Villella and William (Suzanne) Sharp. The Marshall Marra Funeral Home, marshallmarrafuneralhome.com was in charge of the arrangements. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the at .
Published in The New Haven Register on Feb. 10, 2019
