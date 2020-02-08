New Haven Register Obituaries
Valerie J. Blomgren

Valerie J. Blomgren Obituary
Blomgren, Valerie J.
Beloved wife, mother and grandmother.
Valerie (Mimi) Jane Blomgren, 79, of North Haven, passed away peacefully Thursday, February 6, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. Valerie was charismatic, kind and enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. She was very gifted at crocheting, making blankets for those she loved. She took pleasure in cooking and baking, especially chocolate chip cookies, and was a devoted fan of UConn women's basketball. Valerie was predeceased by her husband of 50 years, George (Biff) E. Blomgren, and son George E. Blomgren Jr. She is survived by her son John E. and wife Debbi Budnick Blomgren; daughter Sharon J. and husband Michael DeGirolamo. She is also survived by three grandchildren, L.J. and wife Gina Midolo Blomgren; Mike DeGirolamo Jr. and Ali DeGirolamo. As well as her great-grandson, Jack Blomgren. Additionally, she is survived by her brothers Al Wiatrak of Connecticut and Larry Wiatrak of Colorado. Predeceased by her brother Robert Wiatrak of Florida. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews. The visiting hours for relatives and friends will be from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at The Havens Family, North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue on Tuesday, February 11, 2020. Her funeral procession will leave at 11:15. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. Elizabeth of the Trinity Parish at St. Barnabas Church, 44 Washington Avenue, North Haven at 11:30. Interment to follow in St. Lawrence Cemetery. www.northhavenfuneral.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Feb. 9, 2020
