Valerie J. Handy
1942 - 2020
Handy, Valerie J.
Valerie J. Handy, 77, of North Branford passed away peacefully on Sunday, August 2, 2020 at St. Raphael's Hospital in New Haven. She was the beloved wife of the late Eugene Handy, Sr. Valerie was born in Southampton, New York on September 10, 1942 to the late Edgar and Ruth (Wern) White. For more than 30 years, Valerie was a dental assistant and office manager of several dental firms in Connecticut. She loved to travel, shop, and go camping. She was a soft spoken and gentle soul who would do anything to help her family. She was a devoted mother and grandmother. She will be dearly missed. Valerie is survived by her three children: Lisa (Selim) Seker of North Branford, Eugene (Pauline) Handy, Jr. of Durham, and Daniel (Christie) Handy of Branford. She leaves a sister, Susan Potter of West Haven, and a nephew, Trevor. She also leaves behind seven grandchildren: Melissa, Amber, Kyle, Selina, Tyler, Zachary, and Olivia. Family and friends are invited to the Keenan Funeral Home, 330 Notch Hill Road, North Branford, on Friday, August 7, from 5-7 p.m., with services starting at 7 p.m. All visitors are kindly requested to wear a mask to the services. To leave an online condolence or tribute, please visit
www.keenanfuneralhome.com



Published in The New Haven Register on Aug. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
7
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Keenan Funeral Home
AUG
7
Service
07:00 PM
Keenan Funeral Home
Guest Book

