Valerie (Bellamy) Pearson Green
1954 - 2020
Pearson Green, Valerie (Bellamy)
Valerie (Bellamy) Pearson Green, 66, passed away on Fri., Sept. 11, 2020. Valerie was born June 6, 1954 in New Haven, CT as the daughter of the late Augustine and Lester Mae Bellamy. Valerie graduated from Richard C. Lee High School in 1972. She earned an Associates degree from Albertus Magnus College and also attended the University of New Haven. Valerie retired in 2013 after 37 years with Pratt and Whitney where she worked as an inspector and machinist. She was also a member of the Now Faith Ministries Church, New Haven. Valerie leaves to cherish her memory, son, Marcus (Shakita) Pearson, Jr.; godson, Thesmond Bellamy; siblings: Cittie Beck, Judith (Bellamy) Cherry, Lorraine Bellamy, and Wesley (Arlene) Bellamy; special friend, Anthony Clemons; lifelong friend, Herman Arrington; eight grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and a host of relatives, and friends. She was predeceased by her son, Alphonso Ray Dolberry.
A walk-through visitation will take place Tues., Sept. 22, 2020 from 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. at Howard K. Hill Funeral Services, 1287 Chapel St., New Haven. Interment will be at Hamden Plains Cemetery, Hamden. To leave a message of comfort for the Pearson Green family, please visit, www.hkhfuneralservices.com



Published in The New Haven Register on Sep. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
22
Visitation
11:30 - 12:30 PM
Howard K Hill Funeral Services
Funeral services provided by
Howard K Hill Funeral Services
1287 Chapel Street
New Haven, CT 06511
(203) 624-4477
