Valia C. Fusco


1927 - 2020
Valia C. Fusco Obituary
Fusco, Valia C.
Valia C. Fusco, age 92, of Hamden, wife of the late William Fusco, passed away on April 3, 2020. Born in New Haven on July 4th, 1927, a true firecracker. Valia married her Navy veteran sweetheart and worked at Century Insurance Company. She was a dancer at heart; having performed on Broadway, polka danced in New Britain, and tapped on many stages as a Twilight Tapper. Her greatest joy was becoming a great-grandma to Avery Marques and Cameron Kowalczyk. Valia is survived by her daughter Judy Thibault (Michael), son Ronald Fusco (Patricia), sister Alma Esposito, and granddaughters Danielle Kowalczyk (Paul) and Bianca Marques (Matthew). Services are being privately held. Memorial contributions in Valia's name can be made to . To share condolences and view full obituary, please visit:
www.beecherandbennett.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Apr. 12, 2020
