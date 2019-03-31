New Haven Register Obituaries
|
COLONIAL FUNERALS LLC - Hamden
86 CIRCULAR AVE
Hamden, CT 06514
(203) 407-8899
Viewing
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Colonial Funeral Home
86 Circular Avenue
Hamden, CT
View Map
Service
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
8:00 AM
Colonial Funeral Home
86 Circular Avenue
Hamden, CT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Valintine Moore
Valintine D. Moore Sr.

Valintine D. Moore Sr.


1958 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Valintine D. Moore Sr. Obituary
Moore, Sr., Valintine D.
Valintine D. Moore Sr., 61, of Hamden, CT entered eternal life on March 20, 2019 in the comfort of his home. He was born March 18, 1958 in Jamaica to Eulalee and late Louis Moore, beloved life-partner of Nadian (Edmon) Moore, and cherished father of Valintine D. Moore Jr. and Shereen M. Moore and two loving grandsons. Valintine is survived by five sisters and two brothers as well as a host of nieces and nephews.
Valintine's life legacy service will take place Saturday, April 6, 2019 at 8:00 a.m. at Colonial Funeral Home, 86 Circular Avenue, Hamden, CT. Interment will follow in the family plot at Centerville Cemetery. Viewing will occur, Friday, April 5, 2019, from 5-9 p.m. at Colonial Funeral Home.
Condolences may be expressed at colonialfunerals.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Mar. 31, 2019
