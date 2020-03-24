|
|
Haywood, Vaughn
Vaughn Haywood passed away peacefully at Hospice Home, West End, NC on March 18, 2020. Visitation will be held at Smith Funeral Home in Wadesboro, NC on Wednesday, March 25th, 2020 at 3:30 p.m. Family and friends can convene at the graveside at Pleasant Grove Cemetery on March 26, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Vaughn Haywood passed at the age of 84. He was born in Mt. Gilead, NC on September 14, 1935. Predeceased by his loving wife Rosa Haywood; 2 brothers, Barry Haywood and Samuel Haywood; 2 sisters, Geraldine Collins and Addie Lee Little; 1 daughter, Denise Whitley, and 1 grandson, Chevon Correa. Lovingly remembered by his children: Carmen L. Ray, Vera E. Franklin (Donald), Floyd S. Haywood, Claudine H. Haywood, Deborah N. Haywood, Kim R. Johnson, Lisa Whitley, Sharon Whitley (Gregory), Tony Whitley, Christine Whitley, Janet Whitley, and Benjamin Godwin; a host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren; three brothers: Colon Haywood (Doreatha), James Haywood, and Atlas Collins (Pearlie); 5 sisters: Annie Ruth Morrison, Barbara Ann Streeter, Carolyn McCaskill, Patricia Ann Streeter, Linda Collins; 1 sister-in-law Elnora Haywood; a host of nieces, nephews, and friends. Flowers, gifts, and monetary donations can be sent or delivered to 124 Sallie Dr., Candor, NC.
Published in The New Haven Register on Mar. 25, 2020