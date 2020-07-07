1/1
Velmar Lee Washington
Washington, Velmar Lee
Velmar Lee Washington, 72, of New Haven, Connecticut passed away on July 1, 2020, after a short battle with cancer. Velmar, born in Hemingway, SC, moved to CT immediately after graduating from high school. She was a resident of New Haven for over 32 years; served as a long-standing member of Bethel A.M.E. Church; and recently celebrated 50 years as an employee of Pratt & Whitney. She leaves to cherish her memory; sisters, Mary Frances Garvin, Hazel Washington and Vera Gordon; brothers, Frank Wright (Buena), Clayton Washington, Daniel Washington (Denise), and Donald Washington; longtime companion, William Herring; and a host of family and friends.
Viewing and visitation will be held Thursday, July 9, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. -12:00 p.m. at Curvin K. Council Funeral Home, 128 Dwight Street, New Haven. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, viewing and visitation will be on a rotating basis and a limited number of people will be allowed entrance into the building each time. A Graveside service will be held at 12:30 p.m. at Evergreen Cemetery, 769 Ella Grasso Blvd., New Haven. Online guestbook available at curvinkcouncil.com



Published in The New Haven Register on Jul. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
9
Viewing
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Curvin K. Council Funeral Home
JUL
9
Graveside service
12:30 PM
Evergreen Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Curvin K. Council Funeral Home
128 Dwight Street
New Haven, CT 06511
203-865-5100
