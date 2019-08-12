|
VENTURA REGINA DRIEND Feb 21, 1951 Aug 12, 2018 In sad and loving memory of our dearly beloved Mother, Grandmother, Sister, Auntie who departed this life one year ago today. No one knows how much we miss you. No one knows the bitter pain we suffered since we lost you one year ago today. In our hearts your memory lingers, tender, fond, and true there is not a day that passes that we do not think of you. Love always, Nicole, Drew, Craig, Marissa, Luke, Liz, Marty, and Family
Published in New Haven Register on Aug. 12, 2019