Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for VENTURA DRIEND
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

VENTURA REGINA DRIEND

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
VENTURA REGINA DRIEND In Memoriam
VENTURA REGINA DRIEND Feb 21, 1951 Aug 12, 2018 In sad and loving memory of our dearly beloved Mother, Grandmother, Sister, Auntie who departed this life one year ago today. No one knows how much we miss you. No one knows the bitter pain we suffered since we lost you one year ago today. In our hearts your memory lingers, tender, fond, and true there is not a day that passes that we do not think of you. Love always, Nicole, Drew, Craig, Marissa, Luke, Liz, Marty, and Family
Published in New Haven Register on Aug. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of VENTURA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.