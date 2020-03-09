New Haven Register Obituaries
More Obituaries for Vera Domareck
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Vera Domareck


1924 - 2020
Vera Domareck Obituary
Domareck, Vera
SEYMOUR, CT: Vera June Domareck, age 95 of Seymour entered peaceful rest on March 7, 2020 at Gardner Heights Health Care, Shelton with her devoted family by her side. She was the beloved wife of 34 years to the late Myron Domareck, Sr. Mrs. Domareck was born in Derby on Sept. 16, 1924, daughter of the late Charles and Hazel (Belinsky) Winsco. Notably Vera graduated Valedictorian of Seymour High School Class of 1942; she later was chairperson of her high school class reunions. Vera was retired as the Office Manager from the former Klarides Supermarket. She was a Communicant of Trinity Episcopal Church; she was also active in the Girl Scouts. She was one of the founders of the Seymour Pumpkin Festival. Vera loved gardening and birds. She enjoyed many trips abroad and traveled extensively throughout the USA. She especially enjoyed vacations at her cottage in Maine. Vera leaves her loving family including her son Myron Domareck (Geri) of Sedalia, CO, her daughter Shari Calderwood of Oxford; her grandchildren Tacia Neumann (Marc) of Seymour, Erik Domareck (Daniel) of Highlands Ranch, CO, Charles Todd Schiavi (Janelle) of Guilford, and Brian Domareck (Sarah) of Denver, CO; and great-grandchildren, and Avery, Braydon, Dia Lynn, Olivia, and Eloise. Her daughters Lynn Schiavi and Joann Domareck, and son-in-law John Calderwood predeceased her. Calling Hours are Thursday from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Ralph E. Hull Funeral Home, 161 W. Church St., Seymour. A funeral service of Requiem Eucharist will be Friday starting at 9 a.m. from the funeral home, to Trinity Church, 91 Church St., Seymour at 10:00 a.m. Interment will be in St. Augustine Cemetery. In lieu of flowers Memorial Gifts may be sent to the ., 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601. For directions and to share a memory go to http://www.hullfh.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Mar. 10, 2020
