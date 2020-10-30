Landisio, Vera M.
Vera Mary Dilello Landisio, 90 of Hamden died peacefully on Thursday, October 29, 2020 at Connecticut Hospice, Branford with her loving family by her side. She was the beloved wife of the late Alexander P. Landisio, Sr. Vera was born in New Haven on July 7, 1930, a daughter of the late Michael and Julia Desieno Dilello, and had resided in Hamden since 1960. She was a former member of the Church of the Ascension Ladies' Guild. Vera is survived by three daughters, Cynthia Ruíz and her husband Andrew of Cheshire, Diane Addario-DePalma and her husband David of Hamden and Debra Cumpstone and her husband Richard of Killingworth, one son, Alexander P. Landisio, Jr. and his wife Laura of Guilford, one brother, Dominic Dilello and his wife Carol of Hamden, a sister-in-law, Marie Dilello of New Haven, nine grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandson. She was predeceased by her brother Alphonse Dilello, and two nephews, Michael and David Dilello. Vera's family will receive relatives and friends on Sunday, November 1st from 3:00 to 6:00 p.m. at the Washington Memorial Funeral Home, 4 Washington Ave., North Haven. Her funeral procession will leave from the funeral home on Monday, November 2nd at 9:30 a.m. for a Mass of Christian Burial which will be celebrated in Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church, 2819 Whitney Ave., Hamden at 10:00 a.m. Burial will follow in Beaverdale Memorial Park, Hamden. Memorial contributions in Vera's name may be sent to The Alzheimer's Association
, CT Chapter, 200 Executive Blvd., Suite #4b, Southington, CT 06489 or act.alz.org/donatewashingtonmemorialfh.com