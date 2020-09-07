Vera Pacelli

PACELLI, VERA
Vera ("Dolly") ("Nana") Pacelli, 95 years young, passed away on Saturday, September 5th, 2020 at Yale-New Haven Hospital/St. Raphael campus surrounded by her daughter and great-grandchildren. She was born on March 14, 1925, the daughter of the late Crescenzo and Mary Sansone. Vera was preceded in death by her brothers James, Frankie, and Michael Sansone and sisters Caroline LaVorgna, Jenny DePonte, Helen Cozzolino, and Anna Mannino. Vera was always a hard worker. She worked at Yale Rubber Company for some time but left at the age of 38 to be the housekeeper at Saint Joseph's Rectory, New Haven, CT where she also took on the roles of secretary and cook. Vera retired from the rectory at age 69 and took on her favorite and most rewarding job as babysitter for her four great-grandchildren. She leaves behind Caitlyn Canney-Smith (Michael Vallone), Kyle Smith, Cassi Smith and Thaddeus Wojcik IV. She will always be #1 Nana. She is survived by her daughter Michelina Wojcik and son-in-law Thaddeus Wojcik II. Vera also leaves behind her granddaughter Maria W. Smith and grandson Thaddeus Wojcik (Lisa Wojcik). Vera was an active member of the Church of the Resurrection, St. Ann's Society, and the American Legion Auxiliary. Vera always enjoyed getting her hair and nails done, playing cards, and attending anything her great-grandchildren participated in.
The visiting hours will be Thursday morning, Sept. 10th from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m. at The Havens Family, North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue. Her funeral procession will leave at 11:30 a.m. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated in St. Joseph's Church, New Haven at 12 Noon. Interment will follow in St. John's Cemetery, Wallingford. www.northhavenfuneral.com