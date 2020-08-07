1/1
Verline Woodhouse
Woodhouse, Verline
Verline Woodhouse, 77 passed away August 3, 2020. She as born November 30, 1942 in Lewiston, N.C. A celebration of life will be held Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Trinity Temple Church Of God In Christ, 285 Dixwell Ave., New Haven, CT 06511. Calling hours 10 a.m. until time of service. Interment in Beaverdale Memorial Park. Services of comfort entrusted to McClam Funeral Home, 95 Dixwell Ave., New Haven, CT 06511. To leave a message of comfort for the Woodhouse family, please visit www.mcclamfuneralhome.net.



Published in The New Haven Register on Aug. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
12
Calling hours
10:00 - 11:00 AM
AUG
12
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
Trinity Temple Church Of God In Christ
Funeral services provided by
McClam Funeral Home
95 Dixwell Avenue
New Haven, CT 06511
(203) 786-4732
