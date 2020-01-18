|
Coleman, Veronica
Veronica Mary "Ronnie" (McKeon) Coleman, age 88, of Cheshire, passed away peacefully at her home on Thursday, January 16, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. She was the devoted wife of the late Michael James Coleman for over 61 years until his passing in 2013. Born January 25, 1931, and raised in New York City, she was the daughter of the late John and Mary (Green) McKeon. Ronnie lived in Cheshire since moving there in 1965 and raised her eight children there, who all attended the Cheshire public schools. She was a friend to all, graciously kind and immediately recognized by her contagious smile and twinkling blue eyes. She was deeply loved not only by her family but by many whose lives she touched through her associations in town and through St. Bridget's Catholic Church. Prior to her retirement, she was a preschool teacher at Little Folks Daycare Center and for over 20 years was the office manager at OptiCare in Cheshire. Ronnie is the beloved mother of Michael and his wife, Colette Coleman of Westford, MA; Kevin and his wife, Haixing Coleman of Sudbury, MA; Mary and her husband, Dan Fernandez of Wyckoff, NJ; Joseph and his wife, Kathy Coleman of Canton, CT; Robert and his wife, Patti Coleman of Carol Stream, IL; Nancy and her husband, Kevin Columbia of Skillman, NJ; Eileen and her husband, Kurt Tiefenthaler of Westport, CT; and Veronica and her husband, Luke Ziccardi of Maricopa, AZ. She is survived by her cherished grandchildren: Cailin, Rory, Jesse, Casey, and Mica Coleman; Brian and Grace Fernandez; Christopher and Ryan Coleman; Gina Day; Jack and Vincent Coleman; Erin and Gavin Columbia; Michael and Claire Tiefenthaler; Cavan Ziccardi; and one great-grandchild, Aidan Coleman. Ronnie is also survived by her brother, Jack McKeon and his wife, Carol of Massapequa, NY; and her sister, Gertrude Nitsche and her husband, Bill of Haworth, NJ. She was predeceased by her grandson, Aidan Ziccardi. Friends may greet Ronnie's family at the Alderson-Ford Funeral Home of Cheshire, 615 So. Main St., Cheshire, CT 06410 on Friday, January 24, 2020 from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. On Saturday, January 25, 2020, her funeral procession will leave the funeral home at 9:15 a.m. for a Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at 10 a.m. in St. Bridget of Sweden Parish-St. Bridget Church, 175 Main Street, Cheshire. Burial will follow in Cheshire Hillside Cemetery, Wallingford Rd., Cheshire. Memorial contributions may be made to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105, or St. Bridget Church, 175 Main St., Cheshire, CT 06410. To leave online condolences for Ronnie's family, please visit www.fordfh.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Jan. 19, 2020