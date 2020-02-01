Home

Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
10:00 AM
St. John Church
161 Main St
Old Saybrook, CT
Veronica Matthews


1943 - 2020
Veronica Matthews Obituary
Matthews, Veronica
Veronica Maureen Matthews (76), of Westbrook, passed away on January 29, 2020, peacefully surrounded by her husband and three children, after persevering with strength and grace through several years of recurring complications with esophageal cancer and Parkinson's. Veronica was born on February 12, 1943, in White Plains, NY, the daughter of Harold and Katherine (Belair) O'Connor. She began working as executive secretary to the presidents of General Foods (NY) and World Airways (CA). Later, she owned and operated Plaza Furniture in National City and Lemon Grove, CA with her first husband, Jack Matthews. Veronica bravely relocated her family to the Connecticut shoreline where she raised her children on her own, working at Amtrak for over 25 years. During that time, she met and married Howard Merk of Milford, building a life together for over 27 years and a business selling minerals and meteorites worldwide. Since her retirement from the railroad, they split their time between Westbrook and Tucson, AZ. Over her lifetime, Veronica visited all 50 of the United States. Veronica is survived by her husband Howard; children and spouses John & Cindy (Tokyo), Katherine & Craig (Roxbury, CT), and Mary & Vivian (Portland, OR); grandchildren: Nathan, Sam, Leah, Lauren, Lucas, Lio, and Grace; and siblings (spouses) Patrick (Frieda), Jack (Clarice), Dolores, Helen, Ted, and Dennis.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, February 6th at 10:00 a.m. in St. John Church, 161 Main St., Old Saybrook. Burial will follow at Cypress Cemetery on Saybrook Point, Old Saybrook. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Middlesex Health.
Published in The New Haven Register on Feb. 2, 2020
