Clancy & Sons Funeral Home
244 N. Main Street
Branford, CT 06405
203-488-3414
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 24, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Clancy & Sons Funeral Home
244 N. Main Street
Branford, CT 06405
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Mar. 25, 2020
8:00 AM
St. John Bosco Parish at St. Mary Church
731 Main Street
Branford , CT
1922 - 2020
Veronica Murphy Obituary
Murphy, Veronica
Veronica Murphy, 97, of Long Island, Florida and lately of Madison, CT, passed away on February 29, 2020. Vera was born on May 5, 1922 in Brooklyn New York, the only child of Marie and Elmer Tollefsen. She was predeceased by her loving husband Richard after 56 years of a joy filled marriage, and her grandson Larry. Vera is survived by her loving sons Randall and Craig, daughters-in-law Bonnie and Judith as well as 7 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Friends may visit with her family at the W. S. Clancy Memorial Funeral Home, 244 North Main Street, Branford, CT, on the evening of Tuesday March 24 from 6-8 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. John Bosco Parish at St. Mary Church, 731 Main Street, Branford on Wednesday morning March 25 at 8 a.m. Burial will follow at St Charles Cemetery in Farmingdale, New York.
In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made in Vera's name to an animal care organization of one's choice.
Published in The New Haven Register on Mar. 22, 2020
