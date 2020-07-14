Smith, Vesta M.
Vesta M. Smith, 91, of Northford, Connecticut passed away peacefully at home July 10, 2020, of natural causes. She was born to the late Edson and Jennie Harrington, July 6, 1929, in Ripton, Vermont. She married Lyman Smith in 1950 and just celebrated their 70th anniversary on January 7th. They lived together in Windsor, Vermont for eight years before relocating to Connecticut. Vesta raised her four children in Northford and worked part-time at the Community Nursery School in town. Always known for her wonderful smile and kind demeanor. She sang in church choirs and enjoyed golfing in New England and Florida for many years.
Vesta is survived by her husband Lyman Smith, brother Cedrick (Priscilla) Harrington; her four children, Lawrence Smith (Veronica), Richard Smith (Lisa), Patricia Bureau (Donald), and Pamela Smith. Her grandchildren are Daniel Smith (Paula), Victoria Smith, Christina Smith, Scott Bureau, Garrett Bureau, and Valerie LeMay. She was predeceased by her brothers and sisters, Charles, Genevieve, Llewellyn, Helen, June, Rebecca and Edson. Private services and burial will be on Thursday, July 16, 2020 in Windsor, VT. Memorial contributions in Vesta Smith's memory may be made to Ascutney Outdoors, P.O. Box 101, Brownsville, VT 05037. MARESCA & SONS FUNERAL HOME, 592 Chapel St., New Haven is in charge of arrangements. Offer condolences at marescafuneralhome.com