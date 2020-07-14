1/1
Vesta M. Smith
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Vesta's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Smith, Vesta M.
Vesta M. Smith, 91, of Northford, Connecticut passed away peacefully at home July 10, 2020, of natural causes. She was born to the late Edson and Jennie Harrington, July 6, 1929, in Ripton, Vermont. She married Lyman Smith in 1950 and just celebrated their 70th anniversary on January 7th. They lived together in Windsor, Vermont for eight years before relocating to Connecticut. Vesta raised her four children in Northford and worked part-time at the Community Nursery School in town. Always known for her wonderful smile and kind demeanor. She sang in church choirs and enjoyed golfing in New England and Florida for many years.
Vesta is survived by her husband Lyman Smith, brother Cedrick (Priscilla) Harrington; her four children, Lawrence Smith (Veronica), Richard Smith (Lisa), Patricia Bureau (Donald), and Pamela Smith. Her grandchildren are Daniel Smith (Paula), Victoria Smith, Christina Smith, Scott Bureau, Garrett Bureau, and Valerie LeMay. She was predeceased by her brothers and sisters, Charles, Genevieve, Llewellyn, Helen, June, Rebecca and Edson. Private services and burial will be on Thursday, July 16, 2020 in Windsor, VT. Memorial contributions in Vesta Smith's memory may be made to Ascutney Outdoors, P.O. Box 101, Brownsville, VT 05037. MARESCA & SONS FUNERAL HOME, 592 Chapel St., New Haven is in charge of arrangements. Offer condolences at marescafuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The New Haven Register on Jul. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
16
Service
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Maresca & Sons Funeral Home-Neil R. Rapuano
592 Chapel Street
New Haven, CT 06511
203-624-3411
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by NHRegister.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved